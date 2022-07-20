The Bear: how a show with no sex got the internet so horny

The Bear, FX on Hulu’s hit comedy-drama series, is the most unintentionally horny show of the year. It’s also one of the best.

In less than a month since its release, the series has generated Euphoria-levels of Twitter discourse. As of last week, it was renewed for a second season – a big win for watchers who couldn’t get enough of its frenetic, Uncut Gems-style pace and revelations about the gruelling machinations of working in a restaurant kitchen, some of which rang so painfully true for some food service workers that they couldn’t finish watching.

For the uninitiated, The Bear follows Carmen ​“Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), a Michelin-star level chef – once named best in the world by Food & Wine magazine – who’s forced to return home to Chicago to run his brother’s failing sandwich restaurant, following his suicide.

Keen, practical and over-qualified young chef Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) is hired to help Carmy turn The Original Beef of Chicagoland into a functioning establishment – or ​“a respectable place of business” – much to the dismay of the restaurant’s other workers. They resent and distrust Carmy for disrupting the ​“delicate ecosystem” they’ve been working within for years.

Slowly, Original Beef’s employees start warming to Carmy’s way of running the show – which isn’t without its many hiccups – particularly baker Marcus (Lionel Boyce), whose quest to make the perfect doughnut forms an enthralling part of his character’s arc. Much like Carmy’s upgraded beef sandwiches, The Bear blends its selected ingredients together to create something so delicious it keeps you coming back again and again: an equal parts hilarious and moving character study with plenty of drama, sandwiched between an examination of addiction and grief through food. The only thing missing? Sex.

And yet, for a show that takes no interest in any of its character’s sex lives, The Bear feels remarkably sexually charged, with its high-octane focus on ticking clocks, close-ups of sizzling meat and simmering sauces, dexterous vegetable chopping and, crucially, lingering shots of Carmy as he battles his demons to try and bring order to one of the most chaotic kitchens in Chicago.

