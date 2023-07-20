The dark side of the psychedelic renaissance

I asked Jules Evans, a researcher and Director of the Challenging Psychedelic Experiences Project, why we don’t hear a lot about the minority of people who have long-lasting psychological distress after taking psychedelics.

“Most research on psychedelics that has happened in the last 20 years, during the psychedelic renaissance, has been funded by a handful of philanthropists,” he says, referring to financiers like Christian Angermayer – the leading investor of COMPASS Pathways, a London-based mental health care company researching psilocybin therapy. He claims his activities are motivated by a desire to help people suffering from mental health issues. As Evans puts it: “[They] tend to be extremely… evangelical about the therapeutic and spiritual potential of psychedelics.” Opposing views, therefore, tend to be obscured by the mushroom cloud of positivity.

Evans recently co-authored a study, Extended difficulties following the use of psychedelic drugs, which drew on a sample of 608 people who had reported long-lasting negative effects after taking psychedelics. The researchers followed up with questions about the experience: drug, dosage, setting, how challenging the trip was, and so on.

The context in which the project participants took psychedelics was detailed in this study: 2.8 per cent said it was ​“at a clinic or medical trial”, 5.3 per cent said they’d taken them ​“at a psychedelic therapy session” and 6.4 percent ​“on a psychedelic retreat”. Another 9.4 per cent took the dose ​“at a rave, nightclub or festival” and 3.0 per cent at a party.

The most commonly reported category was ​“emotional difficulties”, with 26 per cent of responses reporting long-lasting ​“anxiety and/​or fear” after using psychedelics. ​“I felt completely destroyed and terrified for weeks after [the trip],” one respondent recalls. The next most common category was ​“existential struggle” which was reported by 17 per cent of participants. ​“I cannot avoid starting to think about the meaning of life and death,” another respondent explained. ​“And I experience an overwhelming feeling of confusion and fear (almost panic) about the reason for the universe’s existence.”

Pretty heavy, right?

“Depersonalisation” (in 16 per cent of responses) and ​“derealisation” (in 15 per cent of responses) were also reported. What do those existential-level crises mean? The former: when someone feels like they are outside of their body looking in. The latter: when someone feels detached from their surroundings.

“Almost exactly two months after the trip, something happened,” another respondent recalled. ​“I was in a restaurant and all of a sudden I began to feel like something was wrong. I went to the bathroom. All of a sudden, the bathroom was not real.” They continued: ​“It just looked wrong. I had to get out of there. But when I left the restaurant, the street outside was not real either. The whole world was simply not real.”

It’s unclear if this quote was from one of the participants who took psychedelics at a medical trial, during a psychedelic therapy session or at a rave. But whichever it was: an unreal world is no one’s idea of a good mental-health outcome.

