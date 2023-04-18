The scariest A24 films, ranked

When reclusive professor Adam (Jake Gyllenhaal) discovers a physically identical version of himself starring in a rented film, it sends him hurtling down a rabbit hole of paranoia and stalking. He lurks in the shadows, determined to uncover the identity of the mysterious man who looks exactly like him. Directed by Denis Villeneuve (Dune), Enemy is a slow-burning psychological thriller that just about edges itself into the surrealist horror category. It’s a worthy notch in Gyllenhaal’s belt as the patron saint of playing weird guys who live their lives on the margins of society (he starred in Nightcrawler the following year, The Guilty a couple of years ago and, of course, made a name for himself via cult sci-fi thriller Donnie Darko, to name just three). Enemy cleverly straddles the line between our lived and imagined realities, posing questions about our subconscious and how it influences our day-to-day decisions.

