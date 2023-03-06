The steamiest sex-free scenes in cinema

Sex. No one’s having it and no one wants to watch it – if reports are to be believed, at least. Shagging stats illustrating the dwindling number of people hooking up have populated headlines for a few years now but, recently, there’s been a new development.



It all started with You​’s Penn Badgley, when he announced last month that he no longer wants to do sex scenes. Which is, you know, fair enough. But things are never that simple on the internet. Debate soon erupted over the necessity of sex scenes full-stop, with many wild statements being thrown around about how they violate the viewer’s consent (incorrect) and are uncomfortable to watch with parents (correct).



But this article isn’t about that. Instead, we’ve decided to cater to all the prudish (but still horny) cinephiles out there by compiling a list of the sexiest scenes in cinema that feature… no sex at all. Turns out actors don’t need to get their kit off to get steamy on screen. Often the titillation comes from the tension, a longing look or an everyday act of intimacy. Or a chapstick.



Not that we’re against sex scenes here at THE FACE, of course – you can brush up on our favourite horny films and TV shows here and here. For now, though, exercise some cinematic celibacy with these scenes that prove some of the sauciest moments in life can be pretty PG.



(Trigger warning-slash-promise: if you watch all of these films, you will eventually see some proper shagging. Just close your eyes or fast-forward, alright?)

