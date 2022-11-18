Which drugs are worst for the planet?

The drug that’s not really considered a drug by most users (even though it’s one of the most dangerous, directly causing over 200 health conditions).

A report published this week by the Institute of Alcohol Studies (IAS), concluded that ​“available evidence shows that alcohol production has a significant adverse impact on our environment”. The growing of the raw material to make booze ​“displaces essential food production”, ​“exorbitant amounts” of clean water are used during the process and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions are through the roof.

“The food and drink industry contributes to approximately 25 per cent of all GHG emissions,” the report states. ​“In the UK, alcohol was estimated to cause just under 1.5 per cent of total emissions in the most recent study of its type from 2007.”

The water footprint of booze is significant. It takes 870 litres of water to make one litre of wine and it 298 litres of water to make one litre of beer (two people’s total daily water use in the UK). That amount of alcohol could be polished off at pre-drinks.

Then there’s the packaging. Just the production of beer cans alone emits ​“340,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide a year” which is ​“the equivalent of 43,000 homes’ annual energy use”. But Middle England doesn’t like their drug of choice getting trashed. The Daily Mail dismissed the scientists of the report as ​“killjoys” and ​“misery guts”.