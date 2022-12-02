The man who took 40,000 ecstasy pills

The most ecstasy pills ever taken by a single person is 40,000. Mr A (as researchers referred to him as) necked them all between the ages of 21 and 30 and, as you can imagine, when someone is shoving pills down their throat like multivitamins, it wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows. It messed him up pretty bad. The story of Mr A was told in a little-known 2006 case report which was published in the psychiatry journal Psychosomatics. We had a chat with the author of the study, Dr Christos Kouimtsidis.

“For the first two years, he took five tablets every weekend,” Dr Kouimtsidis wrote in the report. ​“It escalated to an average daily use of three-and-a-half tablets for the next three years, and further to an average of 25 tablets daily over the next four years.”



His lifetime intake of ecstasy pills was estimated to be more than 40,000 in nine years. “[Mr A] was brought to my attention because of his memory difficulties. That was his main problem,” Dr Kouimtsidis told THE FACE. At that point, he was 37 and he didn’t take pills anymore. He had quit seven years previously after being hospitalised because he kept collapsing at parties. There was so much ecstasy in his system that he was high ​“for a few months” after he quit.



He wasn’t having a good time, though, inundating the hospital radio station with requests for old-school trance and king-size skins. He actually suffered several episodes of ​“tunnel vision” which eventually morphed into ​“severe panic attacks, recurrent anxiety, depression, muscle rigidity (particularly at the neck and jaw levels), functional hallucinations and paranoid ideation.”