Why don’t straight men talk to each other about dating?

Bechdel test be damned; the girlies love talking about men, usually with one another. And there’s nothing wrong with that – after all, it takes a specific type of intimacy to talk deeply about romance, one that often forms the bedrock of ride-or-die female friendships.

I, for example, know nearly every detail of my friends’ dating lives. They exist in my texts, Insta DMs and voice notes. We’ve called each other to debrief immediately after dates; we’ve crafted scorned messages together to send to ghosters. One of them recently read their sexts out loud to me in the pub like an erotic audiobook. When I lived in a house with three other single girls, we’d crawl into each other’s beds in the morning after a hook-up and, like teenagers at a sleepover, go through the details with a fine-tooth comb. We’d cackle at the insanity of some of the stories – usually told with hungover pizzazz – swoon over the sweetness of others, and soothe each other when things went wrong.

Of course, it’s hardly news that women (and queer people) are especially open with one another about their dating lives – for better or worse, we’ve all seen Sex and the City. I cherish these moments and can’t imagine my friendships without them. It always makes me a little sad, then, that many of my straight male friends seem to avoid the topic with one another as if it were some kind of carnal plague.

Case in point: when my boyfriend comes home from hanging out with a friend who I know has been on a date recently, I always ask how it went, to which he usually replies, with a nonchalant shrug, ​“I dunno, didn’t ask”. On the occasions he has enquired, he doesn’t tend to ask follow-up questions, meaning his knowledge on the topic remains scarce.

And it’s not just my boyfriend. TikTok is awash with disgruntled girlfriends complaining about the same thing. One recent viral video saw someone describe the trait as her boyfriend’s ​“beige flag”, after he didn’t ask his best mate why he and his girlfriend broke up.

Obviously, the kind of conversation you’d have with someone about this topic depends on how close the two of you are, how comfortable you are discussing it, and the setting or context of your meeting. But why do straight men in particular seem to be so awkward or simply unbothered about discussing their dating and sex lives with each other?

A similar debate erupted on Twitter back in January, when everyone was wondering where all the straight male sex and relationships writers are. The consensus, it seemed, was that a) straight men writing about their sexual escapades would likely come across as ​“braggy, vulgar and undignified”, and b) straight men aren’t all that interested in reading about other straight men’s romantic lives.

