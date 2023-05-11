Could quiet luxury kill fast fashion?

What do Gwyneth Paltrow, the Olsen twins and Succession​’s Shiv Roy have in common? Well, aside from being insanely wealthy and privileged, they all swear by the same straightforward, understated style codes. They’re purveyors of the quiet luxury aesthetic, eschewing clout-chasing trends, logos and loud colours for simple, timeless, well-made garments. Sound familiar? That’s probably because these adjectives also often come up when talking about sustainable fashion. Eat the rich, obviously, but – and bear with us – is there a chance that we could learn something from their approach to fashion?



This year, the conversation around quiet luxury has grown from a hushed whisper to a deafening shout. The theory is that the ultra-rich dress almost exclusively in timeless basics. Think: tailored blazers, fitted shirts and cashmere knits. This style of uniform dressing is, of course, nothing new. Brands like Jil Sander, The Row and Phoebe Philo’s Céline have been championing the minimalist millionaire aesthetic for years. But where once quiet luxury was the domain of Land Rover-driving mums and high-flying corporate lawyers (because, well, looking rich is expensive), its current spotlight appears to be luring in a different type of consumer – the type who might have once made weekly Boohoo orders.



“I’m going through the process of refining my wardrobe and shopping more sustainably with the goal of creating a more timeless and high value wardrobe,” says Taylor, 27, who’s been trying to shop more sustainably on and off since 2017. For her, the appeal of a classic, well-made wardrobe is twofold: wearing high quality clothes boosts her mood and self-confidence, while also curbing her spending on fast fashion items that fall apart after a few wears. ​“The drive for me [to cut back on fast fashion] was my frustration that the pieces I purchase don’t last.”

