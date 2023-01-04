Charlie Baker, The Fence

It’s easy enough to see where UK politics will go next year. There will be more hard grind by Keir Starmer’s Labour Party – in the best traditions of David Blunkett and Charles Clarke – to try and attain a workable lead over the technocratic, Rishi Sunak-led government that still maintains a significant parliamentary majority. It seems unlikely that there will be any hard ruptures in British politics in 2023.

But one interesting variable is the new King, Charles III, a monarch who has reached the throne at the age of 74 – his coronation next year will anoint a man who possesses powers loosely bound and, moreover, a crack PR team.

Under the auspices of former DMGT exec, Tobyn Andrae, Team Charles saw off Liz Truss’s attempts to stop the King from sounding off about climate change at COP27.

But with government sources behind the Qatari-cash-briefcase leak this summer, any attempts by the King to try and exert undue influence will be interesting to observe – and it will be fascinating to watch how the Tories try and manage a monarch with an active, itching desire to involve himself in the body politic.

