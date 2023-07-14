Is it ever OK to share private messages on social media?

Among the assortment of screenshotted DMs that populate my camera roll, a handful stand out. There’s a 2015 message to my mum that reads: ​“I was sick all over my clothes last night. Please don’t tell grandma and grandad.”

Then an incendiary Slack message intended for a private DM, but accidentally sent to a group chat. My favourite, though, is a 2014 exchange between my old housemate and her dealer, in which she confuses his offer of ​“amnesia”, the weed strain, with him actually having amnesia. ​“Legit?! Sorry to hear!” she texted. He had to call her to clarify.

But that’s just my camera roll. If you looked through my Whatsapp messages, you’d be inundated with screenshots of DMs: some from me, some from mates. They run the gamut from break-ups and arguments to arbitrary gossip. Essentially, ever since smartphones blessed (or cursed) us with the ability to screenshot back in 2007, no conversation comes with guaranteed privacy.

We might be content to share our silly little screenshots with the world, or for better or worse, our drunk texts, fights, and embarrassing dating woes via private chats with pals. But what if – and this is the stuff of nightmares – someone on Twitter or Instagram got hold of them?

These situations usually come in the form of staged screenshots gunning for virality, or tiresome dating discourse via dating app screenshots framed as ​“horror stories”. Occasionally, this has yielded DMs worthy of public consumption. We’ve seen Dominic Cummings call Matt Hancock ​“totally fucking hopeless”; Adam Levine’s terrible sexts; the ​“emotional capacity” meme. Meanwhile, Andrew Tate, charged with rape, human trafficking and forming criminal gang to exploit women, has seen screenshots of private messages go public.



Still, the debate rages on about the ethics of leaking these conversations publicly, and what our screenshot etiquette should be. A stranger’s slightly cringe, but innocuous, dating app opener? A bitchy remark saved for ammo later? A sexy DM from a celeb who’s married? Aren’t people entitled to privacy when they send something for your eyes only? Isn’t this particularly true for close friends, family, or partners? Well, yes – but it’s context-dependent. The person presently caught in the crosshairs of this conversation? Jonah Hill.