What’s the funniest thing that happened on set while filming?



Georgie [Farmer, who plays Ajax, a gorgon student] and I, especially towards the end of shooting, had a lot of night shoots and it was really, really cold by that point. We would end up on set at two, three, four in the morning and they’d finally call us to do our scenes after hours of sitting around and we just couldn’t hold it together. I mean, really we were falling apart, but we’d just laugh at each other. That’s a cherished memory.



Which plot points did you enjoy the most, particularly watching it back and getting to see scenes you weren’t in yourself?



I really appreciate Wednesday and Pugsley’s relationship. The lakeside scene is probably one of my favourite scenes. It’s so tender, but it’s darkly tender. I think that’s a through-line for a lot of the work I appreciate. I’m excited to see, for potential future seasons, how their relationship grows.



Wednesday has smashed viewing records since its release. Why do you think it resonated with audiences and became such a hit?



Before we started doing our press runs, I was thinking of this question: why I really connected to it. And it’s just as I said, I really appreciate how dark but how tender it is, how down-to-earth it is about the ugly parts of our world, especially in this time. It’s also something you can enjoy with perhaps your older kids – or maybe if they’re edgy five-year-olds! But it spans audiences while still having this levity, this humour, this wit, and this groundedness in things that trouble us from day to day, whether it’s our family, our politics, our histories. I think that really deeply resonates with a lot of audiences across the board.

How has the response to the show changed your life, both personally and professionally?



I really put a lot of care into my character and I’m so happy that that shines through. I didn’t expect that. I knew I was playing the mean girl and I figured that’s all people would see. I was really happy that so many people saw her as so much more. And I’m so blessed with the reception – that’s changed my life, because it’s given me confidence. It’s affirmed and validated the work that I did in creating a nuanced character and creating a villain that people love. Or hate to love. Or love to hate.

