Wednesday star Jenna Ortega: I love things that are disturbing”

I love that. You’ve been acting for over half your life, which is crazy. Has it been strange to grow up in the public eye? Obviously you’re under a microscope now probably more than ever because of the nature of your career and the success you’ve been having. What’s that been like? What’s your relationship with social media and presenting yourself to the public as an actor?



I’m so awful about social media.

Are you really? I feel like you’re great at it!

No! No, no. I just worked with an actor who said: “If I looked at your Instagram before we worked together and then I met you, I [would have] had no idea you were going to be as cool as you were.” He was like, “That’s an awful representation of you!” Which is true. I think there’s part of me which enjoys that, because I feel like some of the stuff that I’m into or things that make me happy, any time I’ve shared them with people, they look at it weird.



I have to look at my social media as a business platform because I think it’s unhealthy for everyone involved. I’d hate to be married to it. I don’t want to be worried about what I look like on there, or how people perceive me on there. It’s just work! It’s just work posts. I’ll talk about whatever and then people can look at me as an actor, not an influencer, and I can focus on that.



In terms of being in public… I have nowhere near the attention that you do, so I don’t know how you deal with all that pressure. I’m not famous. I will say, I think I’m getting recognised a bit more often, which is really weird. Really weird. It’s kind of incredible how aware you can become of a room suddenly. I never know how to react either. So then I get stuck in full-blown conversations. I don’t know what to do. I salute you. I’ve seen you in public and you’ve always been lovely and perfect and so, so sweet. I need to learn from you.

Have you ever had a funny experience with someone coming up to you in public?

I feel like I’ve had a few. My strangest ones are from our Disney days, where I’d go to the restroom and someone would talk to me from underneath a stall. Or when I was washing my hands and someone grabbed me by the arm and took me to their son’s birthday party. And you don’t have enough of a backbone to say no!